UPDATE: I-41 South in Green Bay fully reopens after crash near Lombardi

MONDAY 12/16/19 8:17 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials say I-41 South in Green Bay has reopened after a crash on Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, three lanes of the highway had closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials were able to move the incident into just the right lane and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Two lanes reopen on I-41 South in Green Bay, right lane remains closed

MONDAY 12/16/19 7:23 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials say two lanes on I-41 South in Green Bay have reopened after a crash caused them close Monday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash near Lombardi Avenue caused the three right lanes to close, causing delays.

Officials say only the far right lane is blocked at this time.

Crash on I-41 South in Green Bay causing lane closures

MONDAY 12/16/19 7:15 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A multi-vehicle crash in Green Bay has caused lane closures on I-41 South at Lombardi Avenue.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the three right lanes of I-41 are blocked.

Officials say there are no injuries to report at this time.

