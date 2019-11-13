1  of  8
Crash on I-41 south of De Pere causing some slow travel

Local News

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A crash on I-41 southbound near Larry Lane south of De Pere is causing some delays.

Footage from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows two vehicles in the ditch.

There is no word yet on the extent of the delay.

