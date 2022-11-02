WEDNESDAY, 11/2/2022, 2:36 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes.

According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was originally expected to take around two hours to clear, but deputies were able to clear the crash in just under 40 minutes.

There is no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. Local 5 News will update this should any details become available.

Crash on I-41 northbound closes lanes in Brown County

WEDNESDAY, 11/2/2022, 2:30 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, the crash is on I-41 northbound at the on-ramp from WIS 172. The crash reportedly occurred at around 1:52 p.m., and all lanes are blocked.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash. There is no information regarding what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.