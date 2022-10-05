FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County.

The crash on I-41 at Town Line Road in the City of Fond du Lac happened at around 1:00 p.m. and is expected to take around two hours to clear up.

Heavy traffic is building up on I-41 as the left lane for both north and southbound are closed at this time. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the incident.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.