WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident. Officials are estimating the crash will take around two hours to clear.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this as soon as more details are available.