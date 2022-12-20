TUESDAY, 12/20/2022, 7:43 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the crash on I-41 southbound at Holland Avenue is cleared.

The left lane has reopened.

TUESDAY, 12/20/2022, 7:00 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the City of Appleton, is on I-41 southbound at Holland Avenue. As a result, the left lane of traffic is closed to motorists.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and estimates it will take around two hours to clear.

This comes just one day after three Outagamie County crashes, including one on I-41 at Holland Avenue.