UPDATE: Lane on I-43 reopened following crash near Sheboygan

MONDAY 12/20/21 5:20 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT has released new information about a recent crash on the I-43.

According to the release, the crash on the highway has cleared as of Monday, December.

The crash was placed on the Southbound side of the I-43, near Mile Marker 123. The closest city in Sheboygan.

No information related to the cause of the accident, nor if any injures were sustained from the accident have been released at this time.

Local Five will continue to update this story with new information.

Crash on I-43 closes one lane near Sheboygan

MONDAY 12/20/2021 4:13 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- A crash on the I-43 has closed one lane near the city of Sheboygan, according to WisDOT.

Reports of the crash came in on Monday, December 20, and place the accident around 4: 06 p.m.

The crash is on the I-43 heading Southbound, near Mile Marker 123. The right lane is estimated to be closed due to the crash for about one hour, Officials say. No information has been released regarding a cause or if any injures occurred.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is the leading agency for this incident. No other information has been released at this time.