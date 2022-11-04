FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay.

According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened.

The incident took about an hour to clear.

No additional details were provided.

Original Story: Crash on I-43 south in Green Bay slowing traffic, multiple first responders on scene

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 4:39 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple first responders are responding to a crash on I-43 south in Green Bay.

Officials say that all southbound lanes are blocked just beyond WIS 54/57 near University Avenue.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. and officials estimate that it will take about two hours to clear.

I-43 @ University Avenue

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is the responding agency.

No additional information has been provided.

