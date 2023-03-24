FRIDAY, 3/24/2023, 3:23 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes are back open on I-43 northbound in Green Bay.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries sustained. However, should the information become available, Local 5 News will update this article.

Crash on Leo Frigo in Green Bay closes all I-43 northbound lanes

FRIDAY, 3/24/2023, 2:56 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on the Leo Frigo Bridge in the City of Green Bay.

According to WisDOT, the crash was on I-43 northbound at Webster Avenue and occurred around 2:45 p.m. As a result, all lanes are blocked.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash, which is expected to take around two hours to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.