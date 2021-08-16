Crash on State Highway 73 leaves one dead near town of Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Lake County Sheriff Department announced on Monday, August 16, a multiple-vehicle crash on State Highway 73.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, August 16, near the town of Green Lake.

Officers were on scene at 7:45 a.m. where officials described that two vehicles were involved and three people on scene needed medical assistance. One vehicle involved in the crash was a gray sedan that was heading Eastbound on County Highway H. The other vehicle involved a was truck that is used for roadway paintings that was traveling Northbound on STH 73.

These photos were provided by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Reports explain that the sedan did not stop at a stop sign and hit the Northbound traveling truck. The gray sedan was being driven by a 74-year-old woman. She was transported to Ripon Medical Center, who later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Reports explain that once the paint truck was hit by the sedan, it rolled onto its side. There were two riders inside the truck, a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. Both were transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

STH 73 was reportedly closed for about 7 hours due to the crash. It reopened around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation that the Green Lake County Sheriff is leading with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol. No further information has been made public at this time.