UPDATE: I-43 Southbound lane cleared near Green Bay

TUESDAY 7/06/2021 8:37 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT announced Tuesday, July 6, that the I-43 southbound lanes have been cleared.

A crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 6, had closed the southbound right lanes near Humboldt Road. No additional information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash on the I-43 has closed the southbound right lane near Green Bay

TUESDAY 07/06/2021 7:49 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, July 6, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported a crash on the I-43 in the southbound lane.

The WisDOT placed the crash near Humboldt Road in Green Bay. The right lane of traffic is temporarily closed heading southbound.

The closure is estimated to last for two hours. No additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information becomes available.