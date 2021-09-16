FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes on US 10 at WIS 441 near Appleton back open, crash cleared

THURSDAY 9/16/2021 9:10 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

Original Story: Crash on US 10 at WIS 441 near Appleton blocks traffic

THURSDAY 9/16/2021 8:05 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving west or east on US 10 at north WIS 441 in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the crash will take an estimated two hours to clear.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

