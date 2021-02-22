FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes are clear on US 10 West/WIS 441 in Appleton

MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:03 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that caused backups and the left lane on US 10 West/WIS 441 in Appleton has been cleared and all lanes now appear open.

There is still no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash on US 10 West/WIS 441 in Appleton has left lane blocked

MONDAY 2/22/2021 6:34 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused the left lane on US-10 West/WIS 441 in Appleton to be blocked.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, as well as no information on how long the closure is expected to last.

First responders appear to be on the scene.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

