WEDNESDAY, 10/19/2022, 6:33 p.m.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County.

According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.

The crash took just under two hours to clear.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash or if any injuries were sustained, but Local 5 News will update this should any more details emerge.

WEDNESDAY, 10/19/2022, 5:21 p.m.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road has closed down all southbound lanes near Two Rivers.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene.

Authorities say that lanes should reopen in about two hours.

No other information was provided.