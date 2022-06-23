Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Leo Frigo bridge.

THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:45 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the crash that occurred around 5:20 on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared.

The crash was estimated to take 2 hours to clear and took just over 20 minutes.

No details about the crash were released at this time.

Original story: Crash on WIS 15 near Hortonville, all lanes blocked

THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:34 p.m.

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 has blocked all eastbound lanes of traffic.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. and it is estimated to take roughly 2 hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident that occurred near Warner Street.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are provided.