FRIDAY, 7/1/2022, 6:47 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash that occurred on WIS 15 westbound in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes on WIS 15 for traffic heading west are reopened to motorists.

The crash was cleared in just over 30 minutes.

Crash on WIS 15 westbound closes all lanes in Appleton

FRIDAY, 7/1/2022, 6:30 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on WIS 15 for traffic heading west in Outagamie County.

The crash near Appleton is on WIS 15 at I-41 and has closed all westbound lanes for traffic.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear up. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the situation.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.