MONDAY, 09/11/2023, 3:30 p.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Wisconsin Highway 42 at County P in Door County.

According to WisDOT, the crash, which occurred around 2:40 p.m., is expected to take several hours to clear as a utility pole was hit during the crash.

All north and southbound lanes are closed on WIS 42 at County P. Northbound traffic should take HWY 57 northbound to CTH P and then westbound back to WIS 42. Southbound traffic will do the reverse.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident alongside WPS, who is repairing the utility pole.

“Please avoid the area and follow the detour,” said the Door County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

No additional details were provided, but Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.