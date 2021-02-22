FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes clear on WIS 441 SB near Telulah Ave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:49 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 441 southbound has all lanes open near Telulah Ave at Pedestrian Bridge.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash on WIS 441 SB near Telulah Ave in Appleton has two left lanes closed

MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:34 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 441 southbound at the pedestrian bridge near Telulah Ave has caused the two left lanes to be closed.

First responders are on the scene, and the estimated duration is two hours.

There is no information ont he cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship