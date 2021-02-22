UPDATE: All lanes clear on WIS 441 SB near Telulah Ave

MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:49 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 441 southbound has all lanes open near Telulah Ave at Pedestrian Bridge.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash on WIS 441 SB near Telulah Ave in Appleton has two left lanes closed

MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:34 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 441 southbound at the pedestrian bridge near Telulah Ave has caused the two left lanes to be closed.

First responders are on the scene, and the estimated duration is two hours.

There is no information ont he cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.