UPDATE: Select lanes affected by crash on WIS 57 near Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says some of the lanes are open for traffic. The lanes affected by the crash at this time are the two right lanes on WIS 57.

Original Story: Crash on WIS 57 near Allouez blocks all northbound lanes

Mar 25, 2021 5:13 p.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused all lanes of traffic one way on northbound Highway 57 at WIS 172 to be closed.

The estimated duration of the closure is two hours. No information on the cause of the crash, nor if there are any injuries.

