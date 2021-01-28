UPDATE: Accident on WIS 76 in Winnebago cleared, all lanes open

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The accident has been cleared near Shady Lane and WIS 76 and all lanes of traffic are now open.

Original Story: Crash on WIS 76 blocks North and Southbound lanes near Shady Lane

Jan 28, 2021 9:14 p.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have been affected on WIS 76 Northbound and Southbound near Shady Lane due to a crash.

The estimated duration of the closure is two hours.

No information on the cause of the incident, nor if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

