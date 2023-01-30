SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164.

The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.

The crash reportedly happened on January 27 around 1:50 p.m.

When crews arrived, it was determined that a person in one of the vehicles needed to be extricated. Crews were reportedly able to stabilize and remove the person from the vehicle.

The person was then turned over to the care of EMS personnel.

STH 164 between Foxboro Lane and County Trunk E was closed for the entirety of the incident and due to icy road conditions.

There was no information on the severity of the injuries or the cause of the crash. Slinger is about 30 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.