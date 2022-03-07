MONDAY 3/7/2022 8:25 a.m.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 67 in Sheboygan County have reopened following some traffic incidents.

Officials report that WIS 67 is back open after the incidents were cleared. The closure was expected to last two hours, but it only lasted about 40 minutes.

There was no information on if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Crashes close both directions of WIS 67 in Sheboygan County

MONDAY 3/7/2022 8:09 a.m.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning to use WIS 67 between Elkhart Lake and Kiel will need to find a different route, as the highway is closed in both directions.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 67 are closed due to traffic incidents. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. WIS 67 is closed between County EH and County MM.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the incidents or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.