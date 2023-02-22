Updated as of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 8:10 p.m.

(WFRV) – Travel is not advised this evening, but sometimes people have to go out and travel on the roadways. For those who need to brave the conditions, we will post any crashes reported on 511WI.

Here is a list of active crashes:

I-43 NB at Mile Marker 152 in Manitowoc County All lanes closed Estimated duration: Two hours

I-43 NB at Webster Avenue in Brown County Right lane is closed Estimated duration: one hour



Here’s a list of cleared crashes: