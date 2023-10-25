ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Public Safety is issuing reminders to Uber and Lyft drivers ahead of gameday as certain practices have become a hazard.

In a Facebook post, officials said that they’re requesting drivers’ cooperation in keeping Holmgren Way open post-game when picking up riders.

“We do close Holmgren Way two hours prior to kickoff, and it remains closed until 60-90 minutes after the game ends,” added Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Authorities say that rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations can be utilized north of McCarthy Way on Holmgren, but once Holmgren Way is reopened after the game, drivers cannot stop in traffic on Holmgren Way to pick up or drop off riders.

“This has created a hazard after games,” said officials via Facebook.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety is asking drivers to utilize parking spaces on the side of the road on McCarthy Way or open nearby parking lots to pick up or drop off riders.

Officers will be watching Holmgren Way once it reopens, and those drivers topping in traffic to drop off or pick up riders will receive a citation for impeding traffic.

No additional details were provided.