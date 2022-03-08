GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are Packers fans and then there are Packers super fans and Beau Thomas fits into that second group.

He said, “I got Green and Gold in my blood. I got family here for three generations on both sides.”

Thomas is a Green Bay based mural artist. He created a mural to honor Aaron Rodgers called King of the North’ last year.

“I think it was a fun way to celebrate him. He had just been on the cusp of 17 years as a quarterback,” said Thomas. “He was coming off his third MVP title so I thought he deserved some recognition.”

Thomas said he was on edge waiting for a decision from Number 12.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have to paint over this and wipe it clean with a new quarterback but I think I’m actually gonna give it a refresh and maybe come out with another version of this in another month,” said Thomas.