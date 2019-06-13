Credit union raises funds to combat homelessness, now focused on Cystic Fibrosis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Capital Credit Union VP’s took to the rooftops in May in an effort to fight homelessness and raise awareness.

Capital says they were able to raise $43,000 and are hoping to raise more for Cystic Fibrosis during the opening of their new location in De Pere.

Formerly the Sparknet building, Capital has opened The Ridge. This full service branch includes offices and a community space to support operations and outreach.

The Ridge, located at 1121 W. Main Street, De Pere, extends an open invitation to stop by Thursday, June 20th from 3 – 6pm for food, fun and the chance to win fantastic prizes.

Capital will also donate $10 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for every new member savings or checking accounts opened at The Ridge between June 10 and the last day of July.