GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Resch Center announced on Monday that the multi-platinum, GRAMMY®, and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED is bringing its “2024 Summer of ’99 Tour” to Green Bay.

According to a release from the Resch Center, the tour is the band’s first tour since reuniting after an 11-year hiatus.

Made up of singer Scott Stapp, guitarist, Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer, Scott Phillips, CREED has over one billion streams on Spotify from hits like “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “My Own Prison,” and “With Arms Wide Open.”

The 40-city tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off at the Resch Center in Green Bay on July 17 and will bring along special guests Switchfoot and Finger Eleven.

Presale tickets for the show will be available starting on Tuesday, October 31, with tickets to the general public being available on Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Resch Center’s website, over the phone at 800-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star Box Office. VIP ticket packages can be purchased directly from CREED’s website.