GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters were quick to put out a kitchen fire Monday morning on Green Bay’s east side.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to a kitchen fire at the 500 block of Cornelius Drive.

Officials say they found items on a stove inside the residence on fire and the fire had spread from the stove to the kitchen cabinets.

Crews reportedly contained the fire in about five minutes and stopped it before it could spread throughout the rest of the home.

Authorities say the home was then vented of smoke and firefighters checked the rest of the home.

There was no mention of damage costs, but the Green Bay Metro fire department is reminding the community to keep flammable items away from heat sources, especially in the kitchen.

No other details were provided. Local Five will update this story if more information gets released.