Crews battle active fire in De Pere on Dickinson Road

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters are battling a large fire in a De Pere building that houses the New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub, Grill & Banquets.

Local 5 has crew members at the scene on the 1900 block of Dickinson Rd. They say the fire seems to be concentrated more on the side near the church.

Local 5 talked to a woman who was in the building at the time of the fire and she says the staff did a great job calmly evacuating everyone from the building as smoke started to pour out.

Firefighters say they have been fighting the fire for roughly an hour and are still working to put out the blaze.

  • De Pere fire
    Courtesy: Chris Gomes
Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

