Crews battle barn fire in Calumet County

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Calumet County battled a blaze early Thursday.
A fire broke out in a barn at the Holsum Dairy on Irish Road near Hilbert.
Crews were still working on putting out hotspots from the fire into the afternoon on Thursday.
No additional details are available at this time.
