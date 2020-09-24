FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crews battle barn fire in Calumet County

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Calumet County battled a blaze early Thursday.

A fire broke out in a barn at the Holsum Dairy on Irish Road near Hilbert.

Crews were still working on putting out hotspots from the fire into the afternoon on Thursday.

No additional details are available at this time.

