UPDATE: Backyard bar at MJ’s Supper Club complete loss, according to Ellington Fire Chief

WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 2:19 p.m.

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The backyard bar of MJ’s Supper Club is a complete loss, according to Ellington Fire Chief Jim Bentle.

Chief Bentle tells Local 5 the department received the call around noon Wednesday when the club was closed. He goes on to say the fire appears to have started at the back of the outbuilding (backyard bar) and they do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Crews were able to get the burning building under control within 10 minutes and Chief Bentle says the area will be taped off for insurance purposes. However, he does explain the owners of MJ’s told him they do plan on opening later Wednesday since the supper club was not touched by the flames.

The Chief reports there were no injuries during the fire.

Original Story: Crews battle fire at MJ’s Supper Club in Outagamie County

WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 1:42 p.m.

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters responded to a reported fire at MJ’s Supper Club near Hortonville.

The Ellington Fire Department arrived at MJ’s Supper Club, located at W8326 County Road MM, to put out a fire on the property.

The fire happened at MJ’s Supper Club, while the supper club itself appears to be undamaged, the outdoor bar was the source of the fire. There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 does have a reporter on the scene.

No further information was available, Local 5 will continue to update this story.