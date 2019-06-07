Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of CBS 58 Milwaukee

Morning restaurant fire in Sheboygan County declared total loss

FRIDAY 6/7/19 5:23 p.m.

TOWN OF RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) -- The fire crews were battling Friday morning near Elkhart Lake has been declared a total loss by owners.

Officials say crews were called to Three Guys and a Grill east around 4:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews battle fire at Three Guys and a Grill East in Sheboygan County

FRIDAY 6/7/19 7:28 a.m.

Crews were busy Friday morning battling a fire at Three Guys and a Grill East.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released. Local 5 will provide updates if/when they become available.