(WFRV) – A house in Door County was a complete loss following a fire and firefighters say it was starting to collapse when they arrived.

According to the BUG Fire Department, on Feb. 8 around 2:40 p.m., crews responded to a house that was ‘fully engulfed’. When crews did arrive, the residence was starting to collapse.

Crews were reportedly on the scene for about five hours and cleared the scene just before 8 p.m.

Multiple agencies helped battle the fire including:

Southern Door Fire

Sturgeon Bay Fire

Casco Fire

Luxemburg Fire

Door County EMS

Door County Sheriff’s Office

WPS

Photo Courtesy of BUG Fire Department

There was no information on the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Local 5 will continue to update this story.