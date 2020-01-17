Crews battle house fire in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) — Crews were battling a house fire in Oconto Thursday morning on Fabry Street.

The Oconto Unified School District released a statement on social media saying they are aware of the fire.

“The School District is aware of a tragic incident that has occurred within the community. Our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted. At this point in time, we are communicating with local authorities and have enacted our crisis protocol.”

The district says counselors are available in the school offices. They also say they will continue to communicate a broader plan as more information is available.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the condition of those involved.

A press conference is planned for Friday. Local 5 will provide updates on-air and online as they become available.