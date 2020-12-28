NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Crews battle house fire, two people found dead inside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) Officials in the Northwoods are investigating a fatal residential fire.

The fire happened Saturday, December 26 at 8:23 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Maiden Lake Road in the Town of Riverview.

Both the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Riverview Fire Department responded to the scene after a passing motorist called the fire in.

When they arrived, they found the structure was largely consumed by the fire, which was down to the foundation.

During their suppression efforts, first responders found two deceased individuals inside the structure.

The fire is being investigated by several departments including the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation-Arson Bureau.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week