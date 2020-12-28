Crews battle house fire, two people found dead inside

TOWN OF RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) Officials in the Northwoods are investigating a fatal residential fire.

The fire happened Saturday, December 26 at 8:23 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Maiden Lake Road in the Town of Riverview.

Both the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Riverview Fire Department responded to the scene after a passing motorist called the fire in.

When they arrived, they found the structure was largely consumed by the fire, which was down to the foundation.

During their suppression efforts, first responders found two deceased individuals inside the structure.

The fire is being investigated by several departments including the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation-Arson Bureau.