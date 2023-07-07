APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton battled a house fire on Thursday evening, the fire left the house with roughly $175,000 in damages and officials say it is now uninhabitable.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 200 block of South Fidelis Street around 8:20 p.m. on July 6 for reports of smoke in the basement of a home.

The first crews to arrive say they found heavy smoke coming from the back of a single-story house and occupants reported that everyone was safely out of the residence.

The release notes that an aggressive attack was made in the basement with ‘zero visibility conditions.’ Crews also worked to confirm that nobody was still inside the home.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, however, officials say the home is now uninhabitable. The fire is under investigation and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Authorities estimate the damage to the building and its contents to be roughly $175,000.

No additional information has been provided.