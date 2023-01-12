LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive on Thursday morning that caused smoke to cover a section of I-41 south.

Local 5 was on the scene and confirmed that the fire was at the Macht Village Offices, the primary location of Macht Village Programs.

Macht Village Programs assists children and young adults with severe emotional and behavioral problems.

Lawrence Assistant Fire Chief Luke Pasterski states that just before 6:30 a.m. the Lawrence Fire Department was sent to the location after reports from drivers on I-41 reported heavy smoke.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were spotted coming from the roof of the building.

Fire Chief Pasterski says that when crews were preparing to enter the building, part of the building started to collapse, causing authorities not to enter the location. However, firefighters confirmed with the business owner that no one would have been in the building at that time.

Crews moved to a defensive fight to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

There are no reports of injuries.

Local 5 will update this story when new details emerge.