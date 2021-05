MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah – Menasha Fire Rescue are currently battling a fire at the Whiting Mill.

Little information is known at this time but crews are on the scene. Mayor Don Merkes posted on Facebook, “Another great loss to Menasha history, the Whiting Mill is up in flames. NM fire is on scene protecting neighboring properties.”

