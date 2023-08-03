THURSDAY, 8/3/2023 – 5:07 p.m.

INSTITUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say WIS 57 is now back open to traffic after a ‘large’ tree had fallen on the roadway, causing power lines to be down, earlier on Thursday.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office states that crews are still working on restoring power and removing trees in other parts of the county, however.

THURSDAY, 8/3/2023 – 3:55 p.m.

INSTITUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are asking the public to avoid the area of WIS 57 at CTH P due to a ‘large’ tree and down lines that have fallen on the road due to storms.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, crews are working to clear the area. The Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident around 3:30 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Photo credit: Door County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have set up a detour to be used instead of WIS 57 and CTH P.

