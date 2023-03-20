GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was arrested early Saturday morning after crews had to forcibly enter his Green Bay hotel room to put out a fire.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. about a fire alarm going off inside the Days Inn & Suites Hotel on 1125 East Mason Street.

When crews arrived on the scene they say they noticed a burning smell coming from inside the hotel and could see some smoke filling the hallways.

Firefighters quickly located the room that was causing the smoke and from outside the building, they could see flames and one person in the room.

The person inside the room reportedly started the fire in a suspected arson attempt. Police say he would not cooperate and officials were left having to enter the room by force.

The fire was quickly put out before it could cause serious damage and the man inside the room was arrested.

Officials say the estimated damage is $10,000 and one person was sent to the hospital with an unknown injury.

The incident is being investigated by both the Green bay Metro Fire department and the Green Bay Police Department.

No other details are available and Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.