Crews from six departments battle Clayton shed fire

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) — A total of 37 firefighters from six departments responded to a shed fire in the Town of Clayton Monday evening.

Crews with the Clayton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a large shed on fire on Cty Tk II in Clayton.

Upon arrival, the shed was found fully involved with smoke and flames showing, according to officials.

Crews say that, due to the long driveway at this location, over 1,000 feet of hose running from the road to the shed was used to pump 20,000 gallons of water required to extinguish the fire.

Clayton Fire Rescue says crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene at 11:37 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the shed.

Officials say the shed contained a high fire load and sustained considerable smoke and fire damage.

Crews from Fox Crossing, Neenah, Vinland, Winneconne-Poygan, and Town of Oshkosh Fire Departments assisted Clayton Fire Rescue. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Gold Cross Ambulance were also on hand to assist crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.