Crews investigating Fond du Lac apartment fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday morning fire in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews responded to a report of a fire on the second floor balcony of an 8-unit apartment building in the 600 block of E. Scott Street shortly before noon.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire on the balcony impinging on the structure. FDLFR crews were able to enter the apartment and quickly extinguish the fire. Smoke and heat damage was reported in the unit, as well as smoke throughout the second floor.

Fire crews say all occupants were able to safely evacuate and the building’s fire alarm was activated.

The individuals living within the apartment where the fire started will not be able to re-occupy the unit until repairs can be made, according to FDLFR.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet been determined.

