FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac fire crews knocked down a fire in a home on Saturday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire in a home located on the 90 block of N Seymour Street.

Crews have confirmed that the fire has been knocked down and firefighters are now working to put out hot spots.

At this time the cause of the fire remains unknown. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.