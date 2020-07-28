FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crews knock down Fond du Lac apartment fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews battled an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Chief Peter O’Leary says crews were initially dispatched for a smoke alarm going off in the apartment building in the 100 block of Forest Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire in a third-floor apartment.

As of 5:37 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the fire has been knocked down. Extensive damage is reported in the affected unit.

Additional crews had been called in to help battle the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire. Investigators are en route to determine the cause of the fire.

Chief O’Leary is asking the community to avoid the area of Forest and Military in Fond du Lac while crews remain on scene.

The fire comes after Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak at Quality Packaging on Monday. Eight Quality Packaging employees were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

