UPDATE: No injuries after Green Bay garage fire, Ashland Ave. back open

MONDAY 10/19/2020 9:39 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No injuries were reported after a garage fire on Green Bay’s west side Monday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department first asked the community to avoid the area of the 400 block of N. Ashland Avenue while crews responded to a structure fire.

Battalion Chief Eric Jeltema tells WFRV Local 5 that crews were called to a garage fire at a home Monday morning. Green Bay Metro crews found a small fire in the garage that was mostly extinguished when they arrived.

According to Jeltema, crews completely extinguished the fire, which he says caused “a couple thousand dollars in damage.” No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.

MONDAY 10/19/2020 8:54 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay fire crews are asking the public to avoid the 400 block of N. Ashland Avenue.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews are currently on scene of a structure fire.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew en route to gather more information. This is a developing story.

