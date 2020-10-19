GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: No injuries after Green Bay garage fire, Ashland Ave. back open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONDAY 10/19/2020 9:39 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No injuries were reported after a garage fire on Green Bay’s west side Monday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department first asked the community to avoid the area of the 400 block of N. Ashland Avenue while crews responded to a structure fire.

Battalion Chief Eric Jeltema tells WFRV Local 5 that crews were called to a garage fire at a home Monday morning. Green Bay Metro crews found a small fire in the garage that was mostly extinguished when they arrived.

According to Jeltema, crews completely extinguished the fire, which he says caused “a couple thousand dollars in damage.” No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Crews on scene of structure fire in Green Bay

MONDAY 10/19/2020 8:54 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay fire crews are asking the public to avoid the 400 block of N. Ashland Avenue.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews are currently on scene of a structure fire.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew en route to gather more information. This is a developing story.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball