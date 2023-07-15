GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Green Bay helped to stop an attic fire from spreading further into a home, while also saving two cats during an incident on Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, units were sent to the 1100 block of South Norwood Avenue for reports of a structure fire with smoke showing from the roof around 7:45 a.m. on July 15.

Authorities say that all residents had evacuated before crews arrived and that an interior attack helped to put out the fire in roughly 15 minutes.

The release notes that the cause of the fire was electrical and began in the attic. Two cats were saved from the fire, however, both residents have been displaced as a result of the incident.

Officials estimate the total damage to be around $85,000. No injuries were reported.

No further information has been provided.