GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every year, the Christmas Tree at Lambeau Field arrives with much fanfare. But have you ever wondered where it goes when they take it down?

Pulaski’s Brefco Builders personally invited only Local 5 News to see them remove the tree early Thursday morning as fresh snow was coming down.

The tree will have new life when it is broken down into mulch and compost, but that’s not all.

The main trunk will go to a mill in Angelica, where they’ll cut it down and transform the pieces of wood in fireplace mantles.

“Everybody thinks at the last point, the Christmas Tree gets disposed of in a pond or lake or a farm,” explained Brefco owner Kevin Bryfczynski. “But we actually utilize what’s left on these larger trees. So, the ending point for that is properly in somebody’s home as a mantle piece, and it goes on forever and ever is our goal.”

Brefco Builders has been part of this recycling effort for years and wanted folks who plant, grow and donate the trees to know how much life they’re bringing to the community.