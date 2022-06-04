FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was injured on Saturday night after he fell off of a ledge in Oakfield.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, at around 11:44 p.m., crews responded to an area off of Breakneck Road in the Town of Oakfield for reports that a man had fallen off the ledge.

Upon arrival, officials found the man and quickly determined that he had fallen approximately 30 feet off the ledge and onto a rocky area below.

Members of the Oakfield Fire Department, in conjunction with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team, were able to extricate the victim to an ATV at the top of the ledge.

Once extricated, medical officials assessed the man who was reportedly conscious and responding.

The patient was then taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The full extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

