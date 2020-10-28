Crews respond to car in water in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire Rescue crews are responding to a car in water.
Authorities say the vehicle entered the Fond du Lac River at Division and Macy.
The driver is out and being tended to by paramedics and another passenger was rescued. Authorities say the two adults were cold and taken to nearby ambulances for medical treatment and subsequent transport to a local hospital.
No other details are available at this time.
