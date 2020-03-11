GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: One-vehicle crash on I-43 southbound near Atkinson in Green Bay cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 8:58 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on I-43 southbound near Atkinson Drive has been cleared, according to officials.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or of any injuries.

Original Story: Crews respond to crash on I-43 southbound at Atkinson in Green Bay

WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 8:13 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are responding to a one-vehicle traffic crash on I-43 near Atkinson Drive.

According to Green Bay Police, crews are on scene to pull the vehicle back onto the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that, as of 8:05 a.m., traffic can be seen entering the exit to Atkinson Drive.

No other information is available at this time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."