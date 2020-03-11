UPDATE: One-vehicle crash on I-43 southbound near Atkinson in Green Bay cleared

WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 8:58 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on I-43 southbound near Atkinson Drive has been cleared, according to officials.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or of any injuries.

Original Story: Crews respond to crash on I-43 southbound at Atkinson in Green Bay

WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 8:13 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are responding to a one-vehicle traffic crash on I-43 near Atkinson Drive.

According to Green Bay Police, crews are on scene to pull the vehicle back onto the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that, as of 8:05 a.m., traffic can be seen entering the exit to Atkinson Drive.

No other information is available at this time.

